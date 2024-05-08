Fahmi: Lumut’s TLDM heli crash interim report out tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA (May 8): The interim report on the crash of two Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) helicopters that killed 10 officers and personnel on April 23 will be released tomorrow, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

The minister who is also the spokesman for the Unity Government, said the matter was announced by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin at the Cabinet meeting today.

“The Minister of Defence (Mohamed Khaled) today gave some feedback on the status of the initial investigation report on the helicopter crash in Lumut (Perak) recently.

“He said the Cabinet also announced that the preliminary report will be released tomorrow and this is a preliminary report, not the whole (report) yet,” he said at a press conference here today.

Fahmi said the Cabinet meeting was also informed that the full investigation report is expected to be completed within the next two to three weeks.

The media previously reported that the Cabinet had discussed in depth the helicopter crash that occurred at TLDM Base in Perak and was committed to give an interim report within two weeks, with the full report within a month.

In the tragedy that happened at 9.32am, 10 TLDM members and officers comprising seven crews of the Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM-AW139) and three TLDM Fennec crews were killed after the helicopters they were on crashed while undergoing a parade rehearsal for the 90th Anniversary of TLDM in Lumut TLDM base. – Bernama