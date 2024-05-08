Give S’wak local authorities power to regulate scrap metal traders, rep suggests

KUCHING (May 8): The Sarawak government should consider a law that gives local authorities the power to impose licensing restrictions and conditions to regulate scrap metal traders, says Kota Sentosa rep Wilfred Yap.

He said enforcement by the police on cables, and metal drain and manhole cover thefts have been very weak as there has been a surge in cases in his constituency.

He pointed out that it is a known fact that second-hand or scrap metal dealers provide a market for metal thieves to sell.

“As long as there are buyers of stolen scrap metal, such thefts would continue to occur,” he said when debating the motion of thanks for Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s opening address at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly today.

“(This law) also prevents individuals who have criminal convictions from being licensed and in turn participating in the second hand and scrap metal collecting business.

“Local councils should be given the power to conduct audits of second hand or scrap metal acquisitions and disposal.

“Currently local councils only provide input or comment on citing applications from public health’s point of view and the licence for second hand dealers are issued by the police,” he said.

On another matter, he said flash floods continue to be a problem in certain areas in Kota Sentosa.

He revealed in the first quarter of this year, 7th Mile Kota Sentosa Commercial area was affected by two flash floods causing significant inconvenience, financial losses and disruption to businesses and residents of the area.

“I hope that the relevant authorities responsible will focus on solving the flash flood problem. It is true that flash floods are unpredictable due to changing weather patterns caused by global warming.

“I hope that the relevant authorities will conduct a proper investigation to find out where the actual problem lies. If our infrastructure is inadequate to cater to climate change, the relevant authorities should take the appropriate measures to mitigate or prevent the recurrence of flash flooding in the area,” he said.