Iconic Baleh-Kapit Raft Safari to return this July

KAPIT (May 8): The annual Baleh-Kapit Raft Safari returns this year with more exciting activities added.

To run from July 12 to 14, the highly-anticipated river sports festival will hold its trademark rafting, paddleboat and powerboat competitions, but in addition to these, it will also feature games meant to engage the local communities.

Organised by Kapit Resident’s Office, the raft safari also involves collaborations with the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts; Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development; Sarawak Tourism Board and relevant government departments and agencies through their offices here.

When contacted, Kapit Resident Galong Luang said the July date was decided based on the understanding that it would be a holiday season in many Western countries during that month.

“We hope that many foreign tourists would come to Kapit not only to participate in the safari, but to also explore the beauty of our flora and fauna, as well as our culture and tradition.

“For the raft route, the first flag-off would on July 13 at Rumah Bajal Chandan in Nanga Kain to Rumah Ukau in Nanga Bawai, which will then be the starting point for the second flag-off the next day (July 14) from where the participants would head to the Kapit Express Terminal in town.

“The total distance to be covered is 32km. Along the way, the participants will gain a rare opportunity to spend the night at these two Iban longhouses, experience the villagers; way of life and enjoy their hospitality,” said Galong.

The Baleh-Kapit Raft Safari was founded by former deputy chief minister, the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing in 1996, back when he was assistant minister for tourism. Since then, the event has been held annually except during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

On the categories, Galong said there would be the usual men and women’s bamboo open, mixed-team paddleboat, men and women’s kayak, and the ‘Decorated Raft’.

“We will open participation to those from government and non-governmental organisations, local clubs and associations, the JKKKs (village security and development committees), and also to tourists.”

On the powerboat competition at Kapit Waterfront, Galong said the categories would be ‘Pump Engine’, ‘18HP Tunnel Boat’, ‘30HP Tunnel Boat Two-Piston’, ‘30HP Tunnel Boat Three-Piston’, and ‘50HP Tunnel Boat’.

However, he was also enthusiastic about the folk games.

“These competitions will cover many areas such as fishing, fishnet casting, collecting river snails, duck-catching and a host of traditional games. There will also be a food and handicrafts fair,” he added.