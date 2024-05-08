IDS, SCC to further explore partnership in developmental research for communities in Sabah

PENAMPANG (May 8): The Institute for Development Studies (Sabah) (IDS) and Sabah Credit Corporation (SCC) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further explore partnership in developmental research for communities in Sabah.

The signing of this MoU follows IDS courtesy visit to SCC in February this year, which paved the way for both parties to explore important areas of collaboration such as data management in precision financing and entrepreneurial ventures for grassroot communities in Sabah.

The MoU was signed by IDS Chief Executive Officer Datuk Dr Ramzah Dambul, while SCC was represented by its Chief Executive Officer, George Taitim Tulas.

The signing ceremony, which took place at SCC’s headquarters, was witnessed by IDS chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Hajah Azizah DSP Mohd Dun and SCC chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Yee Moh Chai.

IDS and SCC have a shared objective of serving the public interest through alleviation of socioeconomic status. This MoU provides for continued strengthening of future cooperation between IDS and SCC in achieving common goals that will increase participation of grassroot communities in enterpreneurial activities.

George emphasised the relevance of the memorandum of understanding and how it aligns with SCC’s growth plan, which includes the concepts of big data, analytical data and artificial intelligence (AI) for ‘precision financing’ and ‘financial inclusion’.

Ramzah echoed George, saying, “I welcome this important initiative that formalises and strengthens the relationship between IDS and SCC. I look forward to continuing to build on our constructive partnership in the interest of enhancing the lives of the communities.”