Kaamatan remains platform for promoting unity – Hajiji

TAMPARULI (May 8): Kaamatan Festival remains as the best platform to promote unity and friendship among the plural community in Sabah, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor.

“I call upon the rakyat irrespective of religion and race to continue fostering unity, respect one another and not to be easily swayed by disruptive elements detrimental to the unity that we have long enjoyed,” he said.

“Importantly, the people’s support to the government must not waver so that development can be implemented in the state,” he said at the 2024 Tuaran district Kaamatan Festival at Dewan Tun Hamdan here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said the State Government would continue to provide support to all cultural and religious celebrations as the unique cultures and traditions of Sabah are important asset of the people.

In the context of development, Hajiji urged all elected representatives to always go to the ground to engage the grassroots in their respective constituencies to resolve problems faced by the people.

“Do not wait for problems to arise, instead always be close to the people. Similarly, all the district officers and personnel in relevant departments must also be proactive in discharging duties entrusted to them,” he said.

This year’s Kaamatan Festival themed “Kaamatan, Beyond Food Security” is in line with the government’s commitment to boost Sabah’s food security, he said, adding it also served as a reminder for all quarters to work harder to increase yields and sustain the state’s food resources.

The Sulaman assemblyman reiterated the State Government’s commitment to enhance the agriculture yield, in particular rice commodity Self-Sufficiency Level (SSL).

“Apart from reviving the Sabah Padi and Rice Board, I hope those with vast land including idle padi fields will develop their land given that the State Government has given several incentives to do so, especially for padi cultivation this year,” he said.

Later, Hajiji presented the Tokoh Kaamatan award to recipients in five categories.

