Kuching cops nab one over brawl at workshop, tracking down five more

KUCHING (May 8): Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a brawl that took place at a vehicle workshop in the Kubah Ria area here on Monday.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the suspect was picked up by personnel from the district and state police headquarters at Jalan Sultan Tengah around 11.40pm the same day.

“An investigation found that the incident happened due to a misunderstanding, after the suspect was accused of stealing rims at the workshop.

“It was also found that the suspect has two previous criminal records for drugs and violent crime,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ahsmon said police are currently tracking down five more individuals involved in the incident, and called on those with information on the case to contact 082-244444 or any nearby police station.

He also warned the public against taking matters into their own hands, saying action will be taken against anyone breaking the law.

The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for armed rioting, which provides for imprisonment for up to five years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.