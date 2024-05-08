Meradong rep seeks ministry’s help to develop Chinese hybrid rice production

KUCHING (May 8): Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing has called upon the Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Sarawak (M-Ficord) to assist a local paddy farmer and support his pilot trial on Chinese hybrid rice cultivation.

According to him, the local paddy farmer who is from his constituency has participated in the Onemas Sdn Bhd’s rice cultivation programme and carried out a pilot testing of Chinese hybrid rice cultivation in Sungai Padi.

The hybrid rice cultivation method, he said, has proven to increase grain yield of an average 11.08 tonnes per hectare.

“The traditional and manual harvesting method, on the other hand, has resulted in a high yield waste,” he said while explaining the quantitative losses incurred during the transportation of grains from the farms to the designated threshing areas.

“Of course the presence of pests and diseases also contributed to the loss of grain yield,” he said when debating the motion of thanks for the Yang di-Pertuan Negeri’s opening address today.

With technology transfer and guidance from the field’s expertise and relevant agriculture agencies in Sarawak, Ding expressed his confidence in the success of the Chinese hybrid rice cultivation project.

The farmer with his pilot testing project in Meradong, he said, could be the ‘anchor’ to lead other smallholder farmers, towards achieving the state’s target of being self-sufficient in rice production by 2030.

In another development, Ding also shared the concerns of most hawkers and small business entrepreneurs who were deeply troubled by the proposed implementation of e-invoices by the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

Such concerns, he said, were due to the e-invoicing procedures that seemed to be tedious, especially for those who lived in the outskirts and who were faced with internet connectivity problems.

“It can, in my view, be avoided if the federal government is prepared to reintroduce the Goods and Sales Tax (GST) since it can generate much more revenue, compared to the Sales and Services Tax (SST).

“At the same time, subsidies and assistance can also be given out without resorting to filing up loads of personal details.

“To date 175 countries in the world are using the GST system and they can’t be all wrong. Moreover, it is proven that GST is a far more effective tax system than SST,” he said.