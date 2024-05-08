Minister calls for exhaustive investigation after attacks on national footballers

KUCHING (May 8): The recent attacks on three Malaysian footballers need to be taken seriously by the authorities and investigated thoroughly, said Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He called on the police to carry out an exhaustive investigation and arrest the suspects.

“For the three national footballers to be assaulted and one of them attacked with acid, this is very serious. That means there must be something wrong somewhere,” he told a press conference at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly today.

Abdul Karim said he despised the involvement of illegal betting syndicates in manipulating sports matches.

He warned stern action would be taken if syndicates targeted the 21st edition of the Malaysia Games (Sukma XXI) to be held in Sarawak in August.

“As much as I don’t want to hear about bookies being involved in deciding games, from what I’ve come to know, football is one of the games that bookies love to wager on. The inspector general of police has already said these cases have nothing to do with that (illegal betting) but I think deeper investigation should be done,” he said.

He stressed that if bookies are involved in fixing matches, it would tarnish the integrity of the sports scene.

“I hope that our sports scene and athletes will be clean from all this corruption and bribery of fixing games. I hope it does not happen,” he said.

On Monday, two suspects smashed the vehicle of former national footballer Safiq Rahim with a hammer while he was driving in Johor Bahru.

This incident followed an acid attack on national footballer Faisal Halim at a shopping mall in Selangor on Sunday.

Faisal was admitted to the intensive care unit and has undergone two surgeries at a private hospital.

Additionally, last Thursday, fellow football player Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid was attacked and robbed in Terengganu.