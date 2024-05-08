Wednesday, May 8
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Miri Bomba frees boy with finger stuck in doorknob

Miri Bomba frees boy with finger stuck in doorknob

0
By Devonshire Sikem on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Henry consoles the boy whose index finger is stuck inside the doorknob.

MIRI (May 8): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) from the Lutong fire station here had to use a ring cutter to free a three-year-old boy whose right index finger was stuck inside a doorknob.

Fire station chief Henry Jugah in a statement said Bomba received a distress call from the boy’s mother at around 10.55am on Tuesday.

“This is the third time the boy had been fiddling around with the doorknob, and this time around his finger got stuck,” he said.

The firefighters used a cutting tool to cut the knob and release the boy’s finger.

The child was later sent to Tudan Health Clinic here for treatment to his finger injury.

After ensuring that the situation was under control, the operation ended at 12.09pm.

Sponsored links