M’sia prepared to engage with US over its concerns on Iranian oil shipments

PUTRAJAYA (May 8): The Malaysian government is prepared to engage with its US counterparts on concerns regarding the shipment of sanctioned Iranian oil.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the government spokesperson, said that “this matter was discussed briefly in the Cabinet here today”.

However, he said since the discussion was still ongoing, “I won’t touch on it too deeply (and) will not comment too extensively on it”.

The Malaysian government and respective ministries and agencies are prepared to have engagements with their US counterparts and to understand what is meant by some of the concerns raised, he told a press conference here today.

A recent news report quoted a US Treasury official expressing concern over the role of Malaysia-based service providers in shipments of sanctioned Iranian oil.

Fahmi said the issue attracted the attention of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet and this is “something that we view seriously”.

“We want to assert that Malaysia, as a sovereign nation first and foremost, has complied with United Nations sanctions.”

Responding to questions on Malaysia allegedly becoming a jurisdiction where Hamas could raise funds and move assets, he said: “As I mentioned, when it comes to engaging with our US counterparts with regard to the issue, we would like to understand fully what the details they are referring to.”

“We will look into the matter,” he said.

US Ambassador to Malaysia, Edgard D. Kagan, reportedly said the Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson and his team will be in Malaysia to conduct ongoing discussions with key partners on the importance of a unified global response to critical threats. – Bernama