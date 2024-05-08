National Unity Ministry has no plans to create hotline for insults against non-Islamic faiths, says Aaron

PUTRAJAYA (May 8): The Ministry of National Unity (KPN) has no plan to establish a new 24-hour hotline, to handle complaints related to insults against any religion other than Islam, said its Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said this was due to the existing unity issue management mechanism implemented by the Department of National Unity and National Integration (JPNIN).

He added that although KPN does not have special powers or provisions, such as laws, to take legal action, the ministry, through JPNIN, plays an important role in helping to manage unity issues.

“One of the unity issue management mechanisms which have been prepared and implemented by JPNIN, is the detection and monitoring, at the grassroots level, through the e-Sepakat; Dashboard Analitik Perpaduan and Mediator Kommuniti,” he said.

He said that his ministry took note of Tuaran Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau’s proposal for the creation of two additional 24-hour hotlines to handle complaints related to insults against any religion other than Islam, and also ethnic groups, language, culture, lifestyle or identity, as well as a hotline for people to report incitement and violence.

“The e-Sepakat system will detect, monitor and report unity issues digitally, in addition to being a central data collection centre under his ministry.

He added that the system has three main components which record information, namely I-kes (to record unity issues which have occurred); I-ramal (to record issues or news which are expected to occur) and I-Mediator (a database of community mediator information, including appointment matters and mediation case reporting).

Aaron said that the Dashboard Analitik Perpaduan (unity analytics dashboard) supports the e-Sepakat system, through the mapping of high-risk and ‘hotspot’ areas which are capable of disrupting harmony between races and religions.

He said that the Mediator Komuniti, comprised of neighbourhood watch (RT) leaders, unity officers and religious non-governmental organisations (NGOs), can act as community mediators, in curbing and managing issues of unity or social conflict at the community level.

He added that the ministry has 562 certified and trained community mediators, who are ready to provide services to the community free of charge. – Bernama