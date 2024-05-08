New Sg Muput bridge improves connectivity for 44 Tatau longhouses

TATAU (May 8): The completion of the Sungai Muput Bridge in Tatau has improved connectivity for residents of 44 longhouses, as well as three schools and two health clinics in Nanga Tau and Nanga Penyarai.

Tatau District Officer Jabang Juntan said the RM2 million Sarawak government project was completed ahead of schedule on April 3.

He said funding for the project came under the Forest Concession Area Trust Fund.

Jabang said this when inspecting the completed bridge on Monday together with Bintulu Deputy Resident Abang Zainuddin Abang Turkey, Public Works Department Bintulu divisional assistant engineer Ngu Tie Hua, and representatives from other government agencies.

Penghulu Michael Agul thanked the Sarawak government for constructing the new bridge.

“With the completion of this bridge project, the problems faced by the local people can be solved as the old wooden bridge was often damaged and flooded. This new bridge will benefit all of us who travel by land,” he said.

Jabang and his team also visited other completed projects under the trust fund such as a retaining wall project at Rumah Maong Anggat, Sungai Anap and upgrading works for Dewan SK Kelawit.

They also visited the construction site of Astaka SK Kelawit, which is a special project under the Selangau parliamentary constituency.