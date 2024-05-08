‘No Palm Oil’ label leads to seizure of 1,134 chocolate bars in Labuan

LABUAN (May 8): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) raided two supermarkets here for suspected sale of food products with the words ‘No Palm Oil’ (NPO) on their packaging.

The raids were carried out following complaints from the public, KPDN said in a Facebook post.

During the raids, enforcement personnel found 1,134 chocolate bars with NPO printed on their packaging.

The products worth RM23,704 were confiscated for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under the Trade Descriptions (Prohibition of Use of Statement, Expression or Indication) (Palm Oil and Palm Oil Goods) Regulations 2022.

If convicted, the parties concerned could be fined up to RM250,000 or imprisoned for up to five years.

KPDN added strict action will be taken against any importing company, distributor, seller, and related parties that sell products imported from abroad that do not comply with relevant legislation.

Among the offences include statements in the form of expressions or indications that may discriminate or boycott any products or goods involving the country’s main commodity palm oil.