Penguang: Sarawak govt allocates RM1.4 mln to ministry to realise Sustainable Development Goals targets

KUCHING (May 8): The Public Health, Housing and Local Government Ministry and its 25 local authorities are localising Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in their respective areas to achieve sustainable economic, social and environmental well-being of the local community.

Its deputy minister Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil said the Sarawak government has allocated RM1.4 million to the ministry to realise these SDGs targets.

“My ministry is currently engaging with Urbanice Malaysia for the production of the SDGs Cities Roadmap for 25 local authorities by localising the SDG approach in the local authority areas,” he said when responding to a question by See Chee How (Independent-Batu Lintang) during the Sarawak Legislative Assembly sitting today.

He explained the SDGs cities roadmap aims to provide an understanding of local progress on the policy responses to challenges related to achieving SDGs at the local level perspective, and the roadmaps are expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2025.

Penguang said Dalat and Mukah district council have been selected as one of the 14 local authorities nationwide for the preparation of the SDGs Roadmap and Voluntary Local Review (VLR) for 2024-2025, with a total allocation of RM230,000 by Urbanise Malaysia.