Premier: Sarawak can achieve high rice production with new technology

KUCHING (May 8): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is determined to transform the rice farming landscape in Sarawak by leveraging advanced technology.

Abang Johari, who is state Minister of Finance and New Economy, said Sarawak is importing rice despite having sufficient land and water to produce their own.

He highlighted the success of research conducted in collaboration with Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) at several locations, including Gedong and Lubok Punggor, which have been successful.

“Thanks God, we started at Lubok Punggor in Gedong and our study with UPM using our new method enabled us to produce eight tons of rice per hectare. The old method could only produce one ton,” he said according to the state government official Facebook page Sarawakku today.

He was speaking during the Amanah Khairat Yayasan Budaya Melayu Sarawak (AKYBMS) Samarindok Aidilfitri dinner at a hotel here on Tuesday.

Abang Johari, who is Gedong assemblyman, also emphasised the need for a cultural shift towards technology among the community, especially the Malay community in the coastal areas.

Another initiative he introduced is the efficient use of water resources in Stumbin, Lingga.

“We pump water from Sungai Batang Lupar to a high tank, we install pipes and release water, and it will turn the dynamo, the turbine will produce electricity because it follows the theory of gravity,” he said.

He explained that the water released can also be used to irrigate rice fields, creating an efficient and sustainable system.

“This can increase the income of our coastal people, most of whom are Malays. If we can master the technology, then our income can increase,” he said.

