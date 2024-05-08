Premier to table motion in DUN today in appreciation of late Taib

KUCHING (May 7): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will be tabling a motion during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today in appreciation of former Head of State, the late Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

The proposal is expected to be seconded by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Taib passed away on Feb 21 this year at the age of 87 at a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur, and was laid to rest near his residence in Demak Jaya here.

Also in the DUN today, Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang will propose a debate of on the motion of thanks for Governor Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar’s speech.

Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap is expected to second Gira’s proposal.

The earlier part of today’s sitting will see a question-and-answer session.