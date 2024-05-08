Rep: New dual carriageway road from Muara Lassa Bridge to Daro needed

KUCHING (May 8): Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad has highlighted the pressing need for a new dual carriageway road from the Muara Lassa Bridge to Daro town area due to increasing traffic congestion.

He said traffic is still congested even after the installation of traffic lights, and the completion of Muara Lassa Bridge by the end of the year is expected to exacerbate the situation.

“The announcement of the road’s construction made by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg during the Daro Festival recently was welcomed by the people, as it promises convenience for visitors.

“My people hope that the approved road construction would be implemented swiftly,” he said when debating the motion of thanks to the Yang di-Pertuan Negeri’s opening address today.

Meanwhile Ahmad also calls on the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) to expedite the completion of 40 units of shophouses, including for the cottage industries, in Daro New Township Phase II.

According to him, high demand for these units necessitates prompt action from LCDA to capitalise the opportunity, and with the impending completion of the Muara Lassa Bridge, he also anticipates significant development changes in Daro.

“I would also like to request the Department of Land and Survey of Sarawak to accelerate the planning of the Daro New Town Development Masterplan,” he said.