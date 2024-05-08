Sabah Labour Advisory Council needed to resolve issues – SEAC

KOTA KINABALU (May 8): Sabah Economic Advisory Council (SEAC) member Professor Datuk Foo Ngee Kee supports the setting up of the Sabah Labour Advisory Council.

Foo who is also a member of the National Employment Council, said SEAC had been mooting the setting up of the Tripartite Sabah Labour Advisory Council (TSLAC) since early 2023.

He said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor’s announcement that the Sabah Government fully supports the setting up of the Sabah Labour Advisory Council during the State-level Labour Day Tripartite Celebration 2024 on Tuesday, is needed as there are many labour issues concerning employees, employers and government ministries to be resolved.

“If these issues are not handled well the repercussions can be devastating leading to loss of productivity, closure of businesses, lower income tax, service and sales tax collections and poorer State economic performance,” Foo said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I fully agree with the Chief Minister’s statement that the State Government has high hopes that through the TSLAC, every policy and legislative decision by the government will fully take into account the real situation in Sabah,” he added.

According to him, there are significant differences between the productivity, scale, and costs of doing business in West and East Malaysia.

For policy makers who do not spend enough time in Sabah, such differences will not be evident to them, he pointed out.

Foo was of the opinion that the TSLAC will be able to deliberate the labour issues in depth, and after considering all the tripartite views arrive at a decision that has factored in the special circumstances in Sabah.

He disclosed that current challenges faced by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are rising costs of doing business due to the weaker Ringgit, reduction or removal of fuel and other subsidies, increasing logistic costs, higher compliance costs and time to be taken for the many statutory and regulatory compliance matters; such as E-invoice, work safety officer, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) certifications, etc., and the escalating employees’ wages and benefits.

“All these will be a big burden to SMEs. If the productivity and scale of operations through transformation of SMEs into high growth and high value are not achieved, then SMEs will be in dire straits.

“Therefore, in tandem with the increase in labour costs the government should actively and effectively help SMEs to resolve the many issues inhibiting the transformation of SMEs into high growth and high value enterprises – issues such as lack of finance, knowhow and poor infrastructure to name a few,” Foo said.