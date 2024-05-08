Sadia stresses importance of teaching, learning Iban language at UN forum in New York

KUCHING (May 8): The Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) has stressed the importance of teaching and learning the Iban language during the recent United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Peoples’ Issues (UNPFII) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Sadia representative Tuai Rumah Ruekeith Jampong from Langkang Ili longhouse in Engkilili also pointed out the urgent need for more Iban language teachers during a discussion titled ‘The survival of Indigenous Peoples’ Languages – How to bridge the digital divide’.

Ruekeith said the meeting was an excellent channel through which indigenous peoples of many countries would unite as a marginalised group and as a platform for personal networking at least once a year.

“I have much to learn from discussing relevant issues with the delegates from other countries.

“You will be surprised to know that there are indigenous peoples who are not recognised as such by their own countries,” he said in a statement from Sadia.

He said indigenous communities in Sabah and Sarawak are blessed because their status as ‘Natives’ is being enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

Ruekeith is compiling a report for submission to the Sadia national executive committee, which is scheduled to meet soon.

The Sadia treasurer also had the opportunity to meet with Malaysia’s former chief justice, Tun Datuk Seri Panglima Richard Malanjum, who serves as an ombudsman to the United Nations Security Council, as well as Sabah Education and Innovation Assistant Minister Jenifer Lasimbang, while attending the forum.

Sadia said during the presentation, Ruekeith made two interventions on issues relating to the loss of the Pulau Galau in regard to the TR Sandah Case, and the dispossession of traditional land of an Indigenous community in Sarawak as a result of the issue of a lease over Native Customary Rights (NCR) land in regard to the TR Nyutan Case.

Ruekeith also submitted a proposal on the need for legislation by the Malaysian Parliament in terms of the provisions of Article 26(3) of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP 2007) by applying Article 76(1)(a) of the Malaysian Supreme Law to overturn the provision of Article 132 of Sarawak Land Code (indefeasibility of title).

Sadia’s presentations were slotted under the Asia Regional dialogue, which highlighted issues of Indigenous peoples’ right to self-determination, particularly the right to lands, territories, and resources, the recognition of Indigenous peoples’ identity, as well as Indigenous peoples’ meaningful participation in decision making.

“More specifically, the issues that impact their well-being, such as the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) at the national and international levels with practical outcomes, and actions in addressing climate change and achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of the United Nations,” added Sadia.

The UNPFII annual forum on April 15-26 was attended by 2,000 leaders of Indigenous peoples from Africa, the Arctic Region, Asia, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Central and Eastern Europe, the Russian Federation, Central Asia, Transcaucasia, North America, and the Pacific.