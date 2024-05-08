Sarawak’s biomass industry attracts interest of Singapore, China, Japan investors, says deputy minister

KUCHING (May 8): Sarawak’s biomass industry has attracted the interest of foreign investors including from Singapore, China, and Japan, said Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh.

He said these potential investors have proposed to develop biomass plants from waste to energy through the conversion of agricultural wastes, such as oil palm empty fruit bunches (EFB) and kernels, wood and municipal wastes as feedstock.

“Biomass is one of the promoted industries that can be developed for green energy.

“Sarawak is well positioned with huge potential to further develop the biomass industries with our feedstock from planted forest, agriculture and municipal wastes,” he said.

Mussen said this in response to a question from Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang who had asked whether there were any interests from abroad to set up biomass plants as another source of clean energy during the Sarawak Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Currently, he said the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) and the private sector have initiated biomass projects in Sarawak to produce wood pellets by utilising material from planted forests.

“These wood pellets are exported to Japan, South Korea and Europe/ STIDC will continue to carry out research on other raw materials as feedstock such as bamboo, sago trunk, oil palm trunk, Napier grass (Hybrid Tropical Grass) and algae.”

On the efforts that have been taken to promote the biomass industry in Sarawak, Mussen said the Sarawak government has conducted a benchmarking visit to Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire, United Kingdom in April this year to gain insight into biomass energy production technologies and infrastructure.

“Sarawak Government is also exploring the technical feasibility and commercial viability to develop power generation using biomass sourced locally, converting existing coal-fired power plants with biomass and producing wood pellets,” said Malcom in response.

On the incentives offered to attract investments in biomass, Mussen said among the incentives offered by the federal government through the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) are Pioneer Status or Investment Tax Allowance to promote biomass industry for the Utilisation of Biomass to Produce Value-Added Products, Waste Recycling Activities and Green Technology Project.