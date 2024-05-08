SM Pei Min students excel in Cambridge English Qualifications

MIRI (May 8): SM Pei Min students have achieved outstanding results for the November 2023 Cambridge English Qualifications, with all 40 students passing the writing and speaking segments.

This is the second consecutive year the school has managed this outstanding achievement.

The school said last year’s cohort achieved a 100 per cent pass rate for writing skills at beginners (A2) and intermediate levels (B1 and B2), as well in speaking skills at the intermediate level (B2).

The school has incorporated Cambridge English in its curriculum as a compulsory subject for all classes.

SM Pei Min has also been officially designated as the Miri District Centre for Cambridge English Qualifications, hosting the examination annually.

The next Cambridge English Qualifications will be held at SM Pei Min in October.

For more information, contact English Department head Selina Kong on 085-432448.