Solve pricey airfares during festive homecomings, Tamin rep tells Putrajaya

KUCHING (May 8): Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang has called upon the federal government to find effective solutions to solve the expensive airfares issues, especially during festive holidays.

The high cost of flight tickets, he said, is stressing out many East Malaysians residing in Peninsular Malaysia, especially those who have to return home for Kaamatan festival on May 30 and Gawai Dayak festival in June.

“The Gawai Dayak festival is significant to all Dayak communities. Those working far from their hometown will take this opportunity to come home, meet their families and enjoy the celebrations together.

“Unfortunately for us, in every festive homecoming, we are faced with airfares issues, which seem to be doubling up during these festivals.

“This is like a trend which we could not afford to have,” said the Tamin assemblyman when debating the motion of thanks of the Yang di-Pertuan Negeri’s opening address today.

While calling for the Transport Ministry to find solutions to this issue, he suggested that the government impose a capping on the flight ticket price during festive seasons or offer some sort of compensation to the passengers.

“I think there are ways to address this. For example, during Hari Raya this year, toll free travel for private cars was approved by the cabinet as a gesture of concern and a shared joy with Malaysians in Peninsular Malaysia with the compensation cost being absorbed by the government,” he said.

Christopher also touched on other unresolved issues concerning the shortage of Iban language teachers in primary and secondary schools in Sarawak during the state legislative assembly sitting.

Citing the shortage of Iban language teachers as critical, he remarked that a total of 241 Iban language teachers are needed in the primary schools, with another 103 for secondary schools statewide.

“My recommendations include increasing the number of Iban language trainee teachers, prioritising graduates from recognised institutions, and annually increasing the recruitment of Iban language trainees until the shortage is addressed.

“Urgent action from the Malaysian Ministry of Education is necessary to prevent adverse effects on the younger generation’s mastery of the Iban language,” he said.