Soon Koh: Taib left an indelible mark on Sarawak’s history, development

KUCHING (May 8): The late Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud has left an indelible mark on Sarawak’s history and development, forging for a united and harmonious society where the people could live happily together irrespective of race, culture and religion, said Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman said during Taib’s tenure as the chief minister, he paved the way for Sarawak to embark on industrial development, notably through the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE), setting the stage for the state’s economic transformation and development.

“I remember that the late Tun Taib often reminded me throughout my years as Second Finance Minister that we should set aside allocation for a rural-bias development, which was around 60 to 70 per cent of the total budget for rural infrastructure development.

“I also remember him as a man who is very prudent in his financial management for Sarawak and that when he stepped down as chief minister in 2014, he left behind a formidable sum in our state reserve,” he said when debating the motion of thanks to the former Head of State at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here today.

Wong said Taib’s passing marked the conclusion of a memorable era where the memories will forever remain.

“As far as I’m concerned, we can find no better words to express our gratitude and to say thank you to Tun Taib for having devoted his whole life to the people of Sarawak.”

He also said that during Taib’s reign as chief minister for 33 years, there were also moments where some of his initiatives were not accepted, particularly by the opposition.

“But as our eastern culture has taught us, particularly the Chinese culture, we should respect the elderly especially those who have passed away and had left behind some contributions.

“In politics, we should not take things too personally. I know the honourable member for Padungan Chong Chieng Jen did not see some of the good points of what the late Tun Taib has done for Sarawak.

“As far as he is concerned, he probably only sees the wrong things that Tun Taib has done,” he said.

Wong recalled how some remarks made by Chong during previous DUN sittings many years ago had hurt Taib’s feelings.

“As a human being, Tun Taib reacted quite emotionally and I remember how he asked me to take over to explain to YB Chong what was behind the whole story, before walking out of the chambers.

“These are all part of political games…yes, I agree. But setting politics aside, as a decent human being, we should show respect for an important person like Tun Taib, who has dedicated almost his whole life to Sarawak, serving as the chief minister for the past 33 years and also, the governor of Sarawak until his recent passing,” he said.

He could not fathom how Chong could disagree with this motion moved by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in appreciation of the contributions made by Taib.

“In our Chinese culture, if you don’t like a person, you keep quiet and keep it to yourself. It is rather unbecoming of him (Chong) to openly express in this august House that he will not support this motion.

“No one is perfect and as the saying goes, to err is human. I hope the honourable member for Padungan will try to do some soul searching as to whether or not his behaviour is acceptable to any human being,” he said.

Chong had earlier told the august House that he and Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong would not be supporting the motion.

“It is not my character and not of me to speak ill of the dead.

“The late Tun Taib may have contributed to the development of the state but at the same time, there was also a cloud of suspicion over his administration when he was the chief minister,” he said.