Status of Niah’s Unesco World Heritage Site nomination to be known in July, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (May 8): A decision on whether Niah National Park has been granted United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) World Heritage Site status will be known in July, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said the Unesco executive committee is set to convene in India to deliberate on the nominations.

He said the ministry received positive feedback from the organisation’s inspectors regarding the likelihood of Niah National Park being awarded World Heritage Site status during their visit.

“Once the recognition as a World Heritage Site is given, it will go all over the world and that’s where it will push up tourism. There are tourists who travel all around the world just to see these World Heritage Sites,” he told a press conference at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly today.

Abdul Karim said if Unesco grants World Heritage Site status to Niah National Park, Sarawak will become the only region in Malaysia with two such sites.

Mulu National Park in Miri was granted Unesco World Heritage Site status in 2000.

On the 21st edition of the Malaysia Games (Sukma XXI), Abdul Karim said upgrading works for all sports venues will be completed by July and there is a contingency plan should construction of a new wushu training centre and cricket ground in Petra Jaya not be completed in time.

After the press conference, Abdul Karim presented Sarawak’s Ibu Pertiwiku flag to the Sarawak Museum Department contingent, which will be travelling to Penang to take part in the national-level International Museum Day Festival on May 12-22.

Among those present at the press conference were Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Deputy Minister Datuk Sebastian Ting and ministry permanent secretary Datu Sherrina Hussaini.