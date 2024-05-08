STB: ATM 2024 a chance to showcase Sarawak’s rich heritage, woo Middle East visitors

KUCHING (May 8): Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) is showcasing Sarawak’s diverse attractions, including its rich cultural heritage, natural landscapes and local communities at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024 in efforts to draw more tourists from the Middle East region.

The ATM from May 6 to 9 is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

STB chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor sees the event as a golden chance to make Sarawak a top choice for ecotourism and responsible tourism in the Middle East.

“In 2023, we welcomed 3,630 visitors from the Middle East, marking a 6.9 per cent recovery rate as compared to our best year of 2019 of 3,394 visitor arrivals.

“This is why STB is amplifying efforts in creating more visibility on Sarawak in this region as part of our aim to receive more Middle East visitors into Sarawak in 2024,” she said in a statement yesterday.

The ATM stands as the foremost international travel and tourism trade show, empowering inbound and outbound tourism professionals to seize market opportunities in the Middle East.

Popular tourist destinations from around the world gather in Dubai to showcase their brands alongside top names in accommodation and hospitality, renowned tourist attractions, innovative travel technology companies, and airlines.

Meanwhile, STB in the release said with ATM 2024’s theme of ‘Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship’, it aims to position Sarawak as both the gateway to Borneo and a premier ecotourism and responsible tourism destination on the global stage.

“At this year’s ATM, visitors to Sarawak’s booth get to enjoy daily dance performances by the Sarawak Arts Council, showcasing the region’s vibrant cultural heritage.

“In addition to showcasing Sarawak’s Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food, and Festivals (CANFF) attractions to tour agencies, STB is also promoting its iconic event, the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF), scheduled to take place from June 28 to 30, 2024 at Sarawak Cultural Village,” it added.