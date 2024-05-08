S’wak keglers on fire at 2024 M’sian Open

KUCHING (May 8): Team Sarawak capped an amazing two weeks at the Malaysian International Open Bowling Championships at Sunway Megalanes last Sunday. Who would have thought that the squad could better last year’s haul of three titles, but the warriors from Bumi Kenyalang did just that.

A total of five titles was won out of the eight competed as well as a few other podium finishes and sub-awards. Another astonishing fact was that Sarawak made a clean sweep of the female division of the tournament.

National backup bowler Gillian Lim Siew Giok bagged the Women’s Open title while national youth bowler Lavinia Kho Jia Jie made it a one-two finish for Sarawak. After disposing of Natasha Roslan of Team Malaysia 257-197 in the first step ladder finals, Gillian faced off against Lavinia.

In the first game, Lavinia found it difficult to carry the corner pins and had to settle with a 199 and lost to Gillian, who strung strikes for a 219-game and forced Lavinia to a sudden-death game. Gillian was able to keep ahead of Lavinia and won her first major title with a score of 235-196.

The Women’s Graded was won by Nur Aina Kamalia Abdul Ayub, with Asya Dania Azree and Khairina Fatiha Abdul Latif finishing sixth and seventh while Claudia Kumang Jakson was third in the Singles.

The Girl’s Open saw Nur Hazirah Ramli crowned as champion with Lavinia in ninth spot. Nur Hazirah also finished second in the Singles.

In the Girl’s Graded, Khairina Fatiha topped the field with Asya Dania seventh, Claudia ninth and she also finished third in the Singles.

Ethan Damien Goh Chen Ming bagged the Boys Open as national youth bowler Gordon Tsen Fan Yew finished third.

Other results saw Chong Jun Foo finishing 23rd in the Men’s Open, Muhd Ihsan Fikri Suffian eighth in the Men’s Graded and Muh Isyraq Iqbal Ramadhan third in the Boy’s Graded.

Amateur Tenpin Bowling Association of Sarawak president Sunny Si Poh Heng attributed the commitment and dedication over the years by players, coaches, officials and parents as the key to Sarawak’s latest milestone at the international meet.