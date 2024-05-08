Taib’s contributions to Sarawak will always be remembered, says Premier

KUCHING (May 8): The late Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s contributions to Sarawak, including all his sacrifices and struggles, will always be remembered by the leaders and people, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the former governor was a visionary leader whose emphasis on the politics of development enabled racial harmony and unity to become the backbone of Sarawak’s growth.

Abang Johari said Taib always encouraged close cooperation between Sarawak’s multiracial communities by introducing the concept of the Confluence of Rivers.

“For the sake of strengthening harmony and sovereignty, the late Tun Taib always ensured that the rights of Sarawak were preserved to protect the economic, political, and social interests of the people of Sarawak.

“Therefore, let us all continue his efforts to safeguard the sovereignty, unity, and harmony that have been fostered all this while,” he said when tabling a motion of thanks to the former Head of State during the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here today.

Abang Johari said Taib also placed great emphasis on the socioeconomic advancement of the people by bridging the development gap between urban and rural areas.

In addition, he said political harmony and stability enabled Taib’s administration to focus on attracting foreign investment to create job opportunities and further strengthen Sarawak’s economy.

“One of the projects that became a game changer for industrial development at that time was the construction of the Samajaya Free Industrial Zone, which specialises in the electrical and electronics industry,” he said.

In line with efforts to boost Sarawak’s economy according to global demand, the Premier said Taib developed the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE), which promoted the development of renewable energy and has resulted in Sarawak being one of the largest producers of hydropower in the region today through Batang Ai, Bakun, and Murum hydroelectric dams.

He said Taib was also determined to ensure that Sarawakians could further their education as he believed Sarawak’s potential was not only in its natural resources but also its people.

“That aspiration was manifested through the establishment of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) in 1992, Curtin University Malaysia in Miri in 1999, and Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus in 2000,” he said.

Abang Johari also touched on Taib’s various initiatives to connect urban and rural areas such as the construction of main roads, coastal roads, and rural roads, including bridges that connect communities and address the development gap.

“The roads that were built were not just a route, but the heart that triggers and catalyses the socioeconomic development of the people in all corners of Sarawak.

“They also drive growth and gave new life to marginalised areas,” he said.

Abang Johari said Taib also created new agencies such as the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation, Land Custody and Development Authority, Sarawak Natural Resources and Environment Board, Sarawak Biodiversity Centre, Sarawak Rivers Board, and the Regional Corridor Development Authority for more targeted development.

“The late Tun Taib, in his efforts to ensure that administration and development planning were carried out more smoothly, had also established several new divisions that had their own administrative machinery to ensure that each division was developed together so that no one is left behind.

“He realised that balanced development cannot be achieved without a deep understanding of the specific needs of each section.

“Therefore, the roles in state, divisional, and district administration were also empowered as a divisional development agent to achieve the agenda,” Abang Johari added.