TBS GM: Positive growth seen in Sarawak’s corporate zakat collection

MIRI (May 8): The ‘zakat’ (tithe) contributions from the corporate sector to Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS) have shown positive growth this year.

According to TBS general manager Datu Abang Mohd Shibli Abang Mohd Nailie, the fund had recorded collection of RM63.10 million in corporate zakat from Jan 1 to April 30 this year.

“Apart from shariah-compliant entities such as banks and takaful providers, other conventional corporate entities seem to have stepped up their zakat contributions to assist individuals and groups in need,” he said when met during TBS’ ‘Hari Raya 2024 Open House’ at the Sarawak Islamic Complex Hall here, yesterday.

Adding on, Abang Mohd Shibli said the TBS had reached its target of collecting RM141.5 million last year.

“We expect an increase in zakat collection of at least five per cent. That said, we can see higher awareness among the public and also the corporate sector of the importance of contributing zakat.

“With higher collection, more aid and support can be distributed to the needy groups in Sarawak.”

Moreover, Abang Mohd Shibli said TBS data showed that more than 56 per cent of its contributors made monthly zakat deductions from their earnings.

“In 2023, we distributed RM70.28 million to 60,000 beneficiaries; as at April this year, RM26 million had been distributed to 30,976 people eligible for zakat,” he said.

On the channelling of the zakat, Abang Mohd Shibli said the distribution would be based on four core programmes: the ‘Strengthening of Scholarly Traditions’, the ‘Development of Islamic Institutions’, the ‘Strengthening the Welfare of the Ummah (Community)’, and the ‘Improvement of the Ummah’s Skills’.

Meanwhile, the event yesterday hosted some 1,000 guests including TBS’ head of finance and administration sector Sulaiman Mahili and the deputy head Iskandar Allan, the deputy head of operations sector Mohd Yusree Mohd Zain, and TBS Miri chief Marini Juraibi.