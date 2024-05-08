Turkish company Karpowership eyes investment in Sabah’s power sector

KUALA LUMPUR (May 8): Karpowership, a Turkish operator of floating power plants, is keen on collaboration opportunities in Sabah to fulfil the state’s power needs, said its Asia commercial operations director Tolga Bayav.

He said the integration of the company’s floating power plant solutions, known as powerships, may assist in ensuring a stable and dependable power supply in the state, as well as Malaysia, which in turn would drive industrialisation while attracting foreign investments.

“In Malaysia, Karpowership will also support economic opportunities and increase the quality of life…We are continuously exploring ways to innovate and adapt our offerings to meet the specific needs of the energy sector.

“Our experience in ongoing projects and partnerships are aimed at not only supplying power but also enhancing the strategic energy capabilities of our clients. We are committed to investing in sustainable power technologies and building long-term relationships that support the objectives of the Malaysian government,” he said.

He said this to Bernama when met on the sidelines of the Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security (NatSec) Asia 2024 exhibition here, today.

Elaborating on the what the company has to offer, Bayav said it specialises in both long-term independent power producer projects and short-to-medium-term bridge gap solutions, catering to base load, peak shaving, and mid-merit requirements.

He said the company boasts an operational fleet of 36 powerships which could deliver upwards of 6,000 megawatt capacity, alongside a floating gas infrastructure fleet.

“With 19 successfully completed power supply contracts, we continue to expand the energy portfolio. Karpowership’s areas of operation span from powership, floating storage regasification unit, land-based and solar solutions, driving impactful change in the global energy landscape,” he said, adding that the company is also exploring the potentials for collaboration with Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).

Meanwhile, Bayav said the DSA 2024 provides a pivotal platform for energy companies such as Karpowership to demonstrate their capabilities and advanced technological innovations in the energy sectors.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive. The dignitaries appreciated our efforts in pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in mobile power generation,” he said. – Bernama