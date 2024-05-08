Woman in Kuching charged with illegal deposit taking involving RM1 mln to organise music fest

KUCHING (May 8): A woman claimed trial at the Magistrates’ Courts here yesterday to four counts of accepting deposits amounting to RM1 million without a licence to organise a music festival.

Pui Hui Lee, 40, pleaded not guilty to all four charges framed under Section 137(1) of the Financial Services Act 2013, punishable under Section 137(2) of the same Act, in separate courts before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali and Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan.

The Section provides for imprisonment not exceeding 10 years or a fine of up to RM50 million, or both, upon conviction.

Syarifah Fatimah granted Pui court bail of RM20,000 with one local surety for one charge, while Mason released her on RM20,000 cash bail for three charges with one local surety.

Both courts fixed June 13 for case management.

Pui, allegedly the proprietor of an event management company, was charged with breaching Section 10 of the Financial Services Act 2013 by accepting deposits amounting to RM1 million without a licence from a 46-year-old woman – a representative of an entertainment and event management company – to organise the Borneo Musical Festival Live 2022.

The offences were allegedly committed four times between May and December 2021.

The cases were prosecuted separately by Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff and Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang, while Pui was represented by lawyer Russell Lim.