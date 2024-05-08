Workers’ hostel in Bintangor destroyed in fire

SIBU (May 8): Three blocks of worker’s hostel at Jalan Sungai Sian, Bintangor were completely destroyed in a fire yesterday (March 7).

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintangor head Nicholas Belulin said a distress call was received at about 5.41pm before dispatching a team of firefighters to the scene some 10km away.

“On arrival, the fire was already spreading throughout the hostel,” he said in a statement.

Nicholas said one block was unoccupied while two others were occupied by 25 local and foreign workers.

He said firefighters took almost an hour to extinguish the fire. No casualties were reported.

The cause of the fire and total damages is yet to be ascertained.