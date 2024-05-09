11 river basins with potential for devt of cascading power sources identified, says deputy minister

KUCHING (May 9): The Sarawak government has identified 11 river basins that have the potential for the development of cascading power sources, says Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

According to the State Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications, these river basins are mostly located in Kapit, as five rivers have been identified to be developed to raise power generation in the state.

“For the information of the Honourable Member for Tanjung Datu, the Sarawak Government together with Sarawak Energy is studying and has identified 11 river basins that have potential for the development of cascading power sources.

“They are Sungai Gaat, Kapit; Sungai Belaga, Kapit; Sungai Danum, Kapit; Sungai Balui, Kapit; Sungai Tekalit, Katibas, Kapit.

“In Miri, the river basins are Sungai Tutoh, Baram; Sungai Tinjar, Baram; Sungai Baram. In Limbang the river basins are Sungai Trusan and Sungai Lawas in Lawas and Sungai Limbang,” he said during the State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

Dr Abdul Rahman was responding to a question from Azizul Annuar Adenan (GPS-Tanjong Datu) who had asked about the number of applications for the cascading dam project that the ministry had received.

Dr Abdul Rahman said a study on the potential of developing the cascading dams in the areas is currently being conducted by the state government together with Sarawak Energy.

For a start, he said Sungai Gaat in Kapit has been selected as a pilot project to study the sustainability of the implementation of cascading power sources.

“This project will only be implemented with the consent of the population in the area,” he added.

Adding on, Dr Abdul Rahman suggested that the honourable members of the august House submit a written application to the ministry to indicate their interest in implementing a cascading dam project in their respective areas.

“My Ministry has also received several verbal suggestions from Honourable Members to implement cascading power sources projects in the river basins in their respective areas.

“I suggest that the relevant Honourable Members submit a written application to the Ministry of Utilities and Telecommunications for further consideration,” he added.

On the implementation of Sarawak Alternative Water Supply (Sawas), Dr Abdul Rahman said two projects have been carried out in the Tanjung Datu area so far.

“So far, two Sawas projects have been implemented in Tanjong Datu area namely the Proposed Sarawak Alternative Water Supply (Sawas) at Kampung Belungei Besar, Kampung Temelan Dayak and Kampung Kangka, Lundu and the Proposed Sawas in Kampung Pugu, Kampung Sekambal Melayu, Kampung Selarat and Kampung Matang Terap, Lundu,” he said.

Dr Abdul Rahman also informed that the villages that have been supplied with electricity through the Sarawak Rural Alternative Electricity Supply Scheme (Sares) will be considered to be connected to the main grid, especially for villages that already have road access and are close to the main grid.

“This project will be implemented in stages subject to the availability of funds,” he added.