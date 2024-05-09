180 stalls set up at state-level Gawai Bazaar 2024 in MJC Batu Kawa

KUCHING (May 9): A total of 180 booths will be set up at the state-level Gawai Bazaar 2024 in MJC Batu Kawa, state Deputy Minister of Transport (Maritime and Riverine) Dato Henry Harry Jinep said.

In announcing this, Henry, who is the Gawai Bazaar working committee chairman, said the event will be held on May 16 until 26.

“We have 180 stalls selling at the bazaar. For foods, there will be 90 stalls, with 45 for halal and 45 for non-halal.

“And then, we have 35 stalls selling handcrafts, 10 stalls for dry food products and the remaining will be stalls selling various other stuff,” he told a press conference at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) complex here today.

Besides that, he added, varieties of interesting events and side activities will be held during the 11 days of the bazaar to attract visitors and enliven the Gawai atmosphere there.

“There will be many activities to be carried out especially at night, where the stalls will be operating from 2pm to 12 midnight.

“We also have a main stage for various cultural and singing performances that will be performed by local artistes.

“There will be Gawai Country Night. Everyone is invited to come and join the event, especially the Dayak community, who will be celebrating Gawai Day on June 1 and 2,” he said.

Henry also revealed that this will be the first time that the state-level Gawai Bazaar is to be held in MJC Batu Kawa.

He said the event is part of the itinerary for this year’s state-level Gawai Dayak celebrations hosted by the Bidayuh community.