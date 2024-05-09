20 years of persistence pays off as Negeri Sembilan retiree wins RM64.6 mln Toto Jackpot

KUCHING (May 9): A retiree has turned a multi-millionaire by winning the RM64.6 million Supreme Toto 6/58 Jackpot on May 5 after being persistent for 20 years in buying the same set of numbers.

The 63-year-old winner from Negeri Sembilan told STM Lottery Sdn Bhd (STM Lottery) that it was never easy to be so ‘loyal’ to a set of numbers, which he started betting on 20 years ago, and continues to bet on the same numbers until today.

“These numbers are indeed special to me and I do not intend to tell anyone why this set of numbers. I do not even tell my wife why I keep betting on this set of numbers.

“Many have called me silly for being for loyal to these numbers and those who called me silly should see where I am now,” he quipped.

His set of winning numbers – 11, 19, 22, 23, 36 & 39 has bagged him a whopping RM64,623,697.40 and also a 4th prize of RM8 as he has also struck three numbers of the winning numbers from a separate bet.

The winner said he would buy the same set of numbers every draw and that he knew that he had spent quite an amount of money on these numbers but “the anticipation and the excitement simply worth the wait”.

“When I saw the numbers appearing on the Toto app last night, I have tasted the victory that I had never experienced before. My wife and I were so happy that we could not sleep at all,” he added.

The winner said he would use the winnings to first pay off all his debts and only think about how to spend it later.

STM Lottery also announced that two lucky winners from East Malaysia and a winner from Selangor won the RM10.87 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on April 28.

The first lucky winner from Sarawak said he bought the last Lucky Pick ticket available on the Toto outlet’s sales counter and won half of the total jackpot which amounted to RM5,346,016.45.

The 52-year-old winner, who works at an advertising agency, said he initially wanted to buy other numbers but he had forgotten to do so and ended up buying the last Lucky Pick ticket available at the sales counter which gave him the pair of winning numbers – “2900 & 1252”.

“I will use the winnings to pay off my debts and also save it for my children’s education expenses,” he said.

The second lucky winner, who is a 45-year-old farmer from Sabah, said she insisted on buying the pair of winning numbers on April 28 although her husband had told her to stop playing the games as it was impossible to win.

“Luckily I insisted to buy the numbers – 6661 & 2900 without telling my husband,” she said.

The winner’s husband who accompanied her to collect the winnings added that she deserved to win the jackpot because of her instinct to win.

The winner bought a System 3 ticket which won her RM5,346,016.45 and an additional RM336 as System Play bonus.

The couple wished to use the winnings to expand their farming business.

The remaining balance of the jackpot totalling RM181,220.90 was won by an i-System winner from Selangor.