2024 Sabah Unduk Ngadau will receive over RM100,000 in prizes

KOTA KINABALU (May 9): The winner of the 2024 Sabah State Level Unduk Ngadau will bring home over RM100,000 in prizes.

State Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan organising chairperson Joanna Kitingan said a cash prize of RM12,000 also awaits the winner, along with scholarships and other prizes from the main sponsors.

The first and second runners-up qwinners will be receiving cash prize totalling RM10,000 and RM8,000, respectively as well as educational scholarships from North Borneo University College, Asian Tourism International College and ABNT Global.

Joanna also said that the top three winners will also receive another RM2,000 in cash after they hand over the traditional attire they wore at the contest to the organiser.

Meanwhile, there are a total of 10 subsidiary titles to be won this year.

Joanna disclosed three of them, the Tati Otonong Jetama (Miss Tranquil), Miss Topiodo (Miss Natural Beauty) and Miss Tosuau (Miss Friendly).

The other titles will be announced at a later date.

She said that 49 contestants with six from West Malaysia, one from Sarawak, one from the Labuan Federal Territory and the rest from Sabah, would be contesting in this year’s 64th State Unduk Ngadau competition which will see its finals on May 31 at the Kadazandusun Cultural Centre (KDCA), also known as the Hongkod Koisaan.

The pageant week will commence on May 26 with the registration of all the contestants, followed by educational programmes scheduled for May 27-28.

The contestants will also take part in the Culture, Agriculture and Nature video contest which will be judged at the Imago shopping mall on May 27.

On May 29, the Unduk Ngadau gala night will be held at KDCA.