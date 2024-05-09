32 pct land dispute appeal cases still pending in Sarawak Native Courts

KUCHING (May 9): A total of 268 or 32 per cent of 881 land dispute appeal cases registered in Sarawak Native Courts up to April 30 are still pending, said Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) said 573 cases or 68 per cent of the cases filed since a decade ago have been resolved.

Jamit said this in the Sarawak Legislative Assembly when responding to a question from John Ilus (GPS-Bukit Semuja), who had asked about the duration of land dispute appeals in Native Courts.

John also asked about the complexities and challenges faced by the judicial system in resolving these disputes.

“Cases can take more than six months to resolve, including any appeals.

“Each case is unique and dependent on various factors, including the conduct of the parties involved and their appointed legal representatives,” he said.

In response to Telang Usan assemblyman Datuk Dennis Ngau, who sought to understand the status of the Sarawak Native Courts compared to other states, Jamit explained the courts operate under the Premier’s Department and is governed by the Native Courts Ordinance 1992.

“The administration is overseen by district officers, including Resident magistrates and district officers with magistrate powers, who hear and adjudicate on filed cases,” he said.

Jamit also outlined the court’s structure, indicating that the presiding officers include village chiefs, community chiefs, district officers, and the Resident magistrate.

Appeals are heard by the Native Court of Appeal, led by a president who acts as a judge.