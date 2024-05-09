35-year-old driver dies in single-car crash in Serian

KUCHING (May 9): A man died after the car he was driving was involved in a single-car crash at Mile 29 Jalan Kuching-Serian at 12.44am today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) identified the deceased as 35-year-old Febrian Decster Thomas.

“The deceased was pinned in the driver’s seat and had to be extricated from the damaged vehicle,” Bomba said in the statement.

Paramedics pronounced Febrian dead at the scene.

His body was later handed over to the police for transport to Serian Hospital for a post-mortem.

It is understood that a passenger from the car was rescued by the public and taken to the hospital prior to the arrival of the team from Serian fire station.

Firefighters concluded the operation after ensuring the area was safe for other road users.