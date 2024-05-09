Bomba cleans oil spill at Jalan Tiong Soon Height in Sarikei

SARIKEI (May 9): Ten firefighters from the Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) were deployed for an oil spill clean-up at Jalan Tiong Soon Height near here this morning.

Sarikei Bomba chief Mahmudin Narudin said the fire department received a report about the incident at 7.02am.

“Immediately after receiving the report, a team of firefighters were deployed to a location about 4km from the station.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found that there was an oil spill on the road involved,” he said.

According to him, the clean-up was carried out using wood dust, which took them about 12 minutes.

“There were no untoward incidents reported from the incident.

“After ensuring the situation was safe and under control, the team returned to the station,” said Mahmudin.