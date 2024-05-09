Borneo international water conference makes comeback this October, over 1,000 delegates expected

KUCHING (May 9): The Borneo International Water and Wastewater Exhibition and Conference (BIWWEC) will be making a comeback as a three-day programme from Oct 23 to 25 this year at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching, bearing the tagline of ‘Flowing Future’ and theme ‘Bridging Solutions for Sustainable Water’.

The event, organised by the Malaysian Water Association (MWA) Sarawak branch, is expected to attract over 1,000 delegates, 50 international and local experienced speakers and 55 exhibitors from all over the world, comprising professional key players and experts of the water, wastewater and relevant industries.

“The conference serves as a medium to provide a constructive and beneficial platform to discuss and bring forth new innovation and technologies from both local and international industries alike, which could bring solutions in improving the water and wastewater systems in Sarawak,” said Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

In a press conference at the State Legislative Assembly Complex today, he said the event will serve as a launching pad for the International Water Association World Water Congress 2028, to be hosted by Kuching.

He also said the event will receive more coverage as it will be held in conjunction with the Sarawak Utility and Telecommunication Conference 2024.

“This is the result of a long and competitive bidding process, and this is also the first time the flagship event by the International Water Association will be held in the Asean region.

“The Premier has been invited to officiate the event and will be the key speaker for this conference. I am also delighted that the conference is coming soon in October. It will be held in conjunction with our own,” he said.

Adding on, Julaihi said such an event would stimulate innovation, encourage more cooperation, and promote sustainability in the water industry, thereby enhancing both the socio-economic progress and environmental conservation in the region.

Local universities namely Swinburne, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia have been invited to the scientific committee to curate top class papers to be presented in this conference.

In addition, invitations have also been sent to water associations in Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore and the Philippines, as well as the Southeast Asia Water Utilities Network.

The three-day conference will feature notable speakers, workshops, panel discussions, networking sessions, site tour programmes and more.