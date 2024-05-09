Chong claims dBazzar app has millions of ringgit in limbo, says S’wak govt must compensate users

KUCHING (May 9): E-commerce platform dBazzar is believed to currently have millions of ringgit belonging to hundreds or even thousands of Sarawakians in limbo, claimed Chong Chieng Jen (DAP-Padungan).

The Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman said the state government must compensate these victims as the platform was launched by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to him, Sarawakians and Sarawakian companies trusted and invested in the platform because Sarawak Information Systems Sdn Bhd (Sains) was a shareholder of the platform, which also used the Sarawak government’s fintech platform S Pay Global.

“By the fact of the government’s endorsement of the company’s scheme, the government has an obligation, if not legal, at least a moral obligation to reimburse the people for placing so much trust in the government,” he said when debating the motion of thanks for the Head of State’s opening address in the Sarawak Legislative Assembly today.

Chong pointed out Abang Johari launched the dBazzar Digital Lifestyle App at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here in November 2021.

He said Sains was then a dBazzar Sdn Bhd shareholder, holding 10 per cent of the 100,000 shares.

“dBazzar is an e-commerce platform operated by the dBazzar Sdn Bhd. Since the launch of the platform, Sarawakians were encouraged to use the platform to trade and even to pay their housing loans, car loans, and credit card debts in exchange for cash rebates and commission bonuses,” he said.

According to him, in February, many dBazzar users discovered the money they paid to dBazzar did not go to the intended purpose and they could not withdraw funds from the platform.

“On March 23, Sains issued a press statement stating that it had divested its shares in dBazzar Sdn Bhd in September 2023. Searches with Suruhanjaya Syarikat Malaysia (Companies Commission of Malaysia) show that Sains has actually transferred out all its 10 per cent shares in dBazzar Sdn Bhd sometime in January 2024.

“Why did Sains only release the said statement in March 2024 when it alleged that it had divested shares in the company six months ago in September 2023?

“Sarawakians trusted the GPS and Premier’s endorsement of the company. The Sarawak government has made representation to the public for the company; yet, as it turns out, it seems that the company has committed a serious breach of trust of the public, as a result of which millions of Sarawakians’ money was wrongfully withheld by the company,” he added.