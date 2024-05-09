DUN passes Supplementary Supply Bill for additional expenditure of over RM246 mln

KUCHING (May 9): The State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today passed the Supplementary Supply (2024) Bill, 2024 for an additional expenditure of RM246,073,650 for 2024.

The Bill was tabled by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and seconded by Women, Early Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Uggah, who is the Second Finance and New Economy Minister, said a total of RM112,486,000 from the additional expenditure was required by the Premier’s Department to cater for various purposes including rental of office building amounting to RM42,000,000; Facilities Management Services (FMS) for government office complex (RM6,046,000); and grant to Yayasan Sarawak for local scholarship programmes (RM6,000,000).

“It is also to cater for operating grants for i-CATS University College (RM30,000,000), University of Technology Sarawak (RM19,200,000); and Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (RM9,240,000),” he said when tabling the Bill at DUN Sitting.

With Sarawak hosting the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma) in August this year, Uggah said a total sum of RM78,000,000 is required by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur to cater for the management of the Games while another RM16,049,000 is required by the Ministry of Women, Early Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development for organising the 21st Para Sukma.

He added that RM15,595,000 is required by the Sarawak Social Welfare Department for athlete preparation for Para Sukma as well.

Also part of the additional expenditure is the Heritage, Arts and Culture Facilitation Fund where the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts required a total sum of RM8,000,000 while a total sum of RM7,000,000 is required by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage for the maintenance of main drainage systems throughout Sarawak.

“A total sum of RM5,358,650 is required by the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government for the Longhouse Loan Scheme in Sarawak amounting to RM2,576,900; and overseas conferences and study visits amounting to RM2,781,750,” said Uggah.

He added that the Ministry of Transport also required a total of RM3,585,000 to cater for overseas conferences and study visits.

Uggah also tabled the Supplementary Supply (2023) Bill, 2024 for the Second Supplementary Estimates of Ordinary Expenditure, 2023 which comprised an additional sum of RM267,928,353.

“This additional expenditure is to meet the cost of various services incurred by various ministries and departments for which funds were not provided for or insufficiently provided for in the 2023 estimates,” he told the august House.

He said there were 44 sub-activities and 51 sub-sub activities for which the additional provisions are required.

“The total additional allocation required is RM17,400,520.

“The amount required has been vired from savings among the subheads concerned and/or advance from Contingencies Advance,” he said.