Ethren touches first in four events at 59th MIAG

KUCHING (May 9): Up-and-coming swimmers Ethren Ethanael Lim Churn and Claire Lau Yu Rong did Miri and Sarawak proud at the recent 59th Milo-MAS Malaysia Invitational Age Group (MIAG) Swimming Championship at the National Aquatic Centre, Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

The duo from Top Speed Aquatic Swimming Club, Miri captured six gold, seven silver and five bronze medals to contribute to the Sarawak contingent’s total medal haul of 30 golds, 29 silvers and 13 silvers to finish fourth overall in the Closed category.

They were the only swimmers from Miri who qualified for the swimming meet from Apr 25-28.

Ethren, a 13-year student of SMK Lutong, capped a good outing at the four-day meet with a personal tally of six golds, five silvers and four bronze medals in the Boys 12-13 category.

His gold medals were won in the 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 50m breaststroke, 200m individual medley, 4x100m freestyle relay, 4x100m medley relay.

He bettered all his personal best times in all his events won.

Ethren finished second in the 200m backstroke, 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 4x100m freestyle mixed relay, 4x200m freestyle relay.

The bronzes were won in the 50m butterfly, 400m freestyle, 200m freestyle and 4x100m medley relay.

Ethren’s schoolmate 15-year old Claire, who competed in the Girls 14-15 age group, brought back the silver medals from the 4x100m medley relay and 4x200m freestyle relay while the bronze medal in the 4x100m freestyle mixed relay.

Meanwhile, Top Speed swimmers Seau Zhi Ping and Louis Tie also registered impressive perfomances at the MAS-NSC-Milo Splash Junior Series 1 at the National Aquatic Centre from May 3-5.

Seau bagged the gold in the Boys 14-15 years 100m backstroke and bronzes in the 200m freestyle and 200m individual medley while Tie finished second in the Boys 12-13 years 50m breaststroke and third in the 100m breaststroke.