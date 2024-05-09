Expedite, review Banjor-Makut-Nanga Lian road projects, Katibas rep tells URDA

KUCHING (May 9): Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan wants the Upper Rajang Development Agency (URDA) to expedite the construction of the Banjor-Makut road and review the construction of the road from Makut to Nanga Lian in his area.

According to him, these two projects have been long outstanding, and locals have been waiting for their completion until today.

“I also call upon URDA management and project team to review the Makut to Nanga Lian stretch.

“According to my observations, this stretch is not fit for completion due to its alignment, which is too near the Katibas river. Otherwise, URDA would build the road to nowhere or make it unusable upon completion,” he added when debating the motion of thanks of the Yang di-Pertuan Negeri’s opening address at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

He also claimed that the Utility Ministry is not able to lay pipe water and electricity cable because of the delay in completion of the URDA road project.

Additionally, he requested that the Minister for Infrastructures, Port Development (MIPD) to expedite the long outstanding Jalan Rumah Jabat/Nanga Lian to Nanga Engkuah, Sungai Katibas and a bridge crossing at Rumah Jamba, Sungai Iran.

“Also note that Musah bridge is critical for the completion of URDA road Nanga Banjor to Makut,” he said.

Nevertheless, he thanked the Minister for Infrastructures, Port Development and the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak for the allocation and construction of roads with the latest stretch in Sungai Tekalit, Engkuah to Ulu Katibas.

“Investing in road infrastructure can help eradicate poverty and improve the life of rural people. It creates a ripple effect, fostering economic activities, job creation and overall community developments,” he said.