Federal ministry grants funds for energy-saving LED streetlights in Sibu

SIBU (May 9): The federal Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) has granted an allocation for the installation of LED (light-emitting diode) lights for roads under the jurisdiction of Sibu Municipal Council (SMC).

In stating this, Sibu MP Oscar Ling said the allocation was made possible through its minister Nga Kor Ming.

“The KPKT has saved a sum of money for various local governments and this money is to be used to upgrade the current ordinary street lights to LED lights,” Ling said in a statement.

He said the LED lights not only use less energy but also produce more direct light to brighten roads, resulting in significant cost savings.

“If the people pay attention when driving around town at night, many roads here actually have been upgraded to LED street lights,” he said, adding that poor lighting could pose safety hazards for road users.

Ling also disclosed that he had recently obtained a grant of RM200,000 to improve street visibility in Sibu’s west bank from the Telok Bankor to Kwong Hua areas.

The upgrade to LED lights would enable road users to enjoy a safer drive in the west bank areas, he remarked.

Ling also commended KPKT and the federal Transport Ministry for working to come up with policies that benefit the people, as well as to reduce excessive spending.

“The air ticket subsidy by the Transport Ministry for university students is one such good policy that benefits the people,” he said.