Foreign man found dead in Petra Jaya rental unit

KUCHING (May 9): A 57-year-old Indonesian man was found dead in the toilet of his rental unit in Petra Jaya last night.

Padawan police chief Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz Md Radzi said the case has been classified as sudden death as police found no evidence of foul play.

“A member of the public reported the incident around 10.20pm and police were immediately deployed to the scene,” he said when contacted today.

He said paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital pronounced the man dead at the scene.

If you or someone you know is lonely, in distress, in despair, or having suicidal thoughts, contact the Befrienders Kuching helpline on 082-242800 to receive emotional support from 6.30pm to 9.30pm every day.

Alternatively email [email protected].

Befrienders Kuching was established in 2018 by a group of mental health practitioners and caregivers (psychiatrists, psychologists, medical officers, psychology graduates, and enthusiasts).