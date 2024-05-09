Hajiji satisfied with Ministry of Finance’s performance

KOTA KINABALU (May 9): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor was pleased and satisfied with the Ministry of Finance’s (MoF) performance and prudent management under Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun as the state has managed to increase its revenue.

Hajiji said this during his working visit to MoF, today.

“MoF has done well and I urge other ministries to emulate the good work achieved by the ministry. We can progress far if we are committed, take action on what is necessary, and simplify processes,” he said.

Hajiji said under his administration, the state has a clear policy in the form of the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) to steer development and in particular attract investments and resolving hardcore poverty for the good of the state and people.

During the working visit to the MoF, the Chief Minister was briefed on the ministry’s performance and achievements as well as issues, challenges faced and way forward including the exploration of new revenue sources, among others.

The working visit to MoF marked the first of the Chief Minister’s visit to all ministries with the view to hear their operations and performance as well as understand the issues and challenges faced by the respective ministries.

In attendance were Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Ariffin Arif, Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe, Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk James Ratib, Sports and Youth Minister Datuk Elron Angin, State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Haji Safar Untong, State Attorney General Datuk Nor Asiah Mohd Yusof, MoF Permanent Secretary Datuk Mohd Sofian Alfian Nair, assistant ministers and senior MoF officials.