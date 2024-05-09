Home Minister: Malaysia firm on not supporting, funding terrorist groups

KAJANG (May 9): Malaysia is standing firm in not supporting activities of terrorist groups and remains committed to combating the financing of terrorist activities, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

According to him, the Home Ministry (KDN) understands the concerns raised by the United States (US) regarding the alleged channeling of funds to terrorist groups in this country.

“This morning, Brian Nelson (Under Secretary of the US Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence) and his delegation met me and a KDN team. The matter (terrorism financing) was presented.

“They asked about our commitment to combating the financing of terrorism. We mention (the country’s position) from the point of view of our regional commitment at the ASEAN level or at the global level or even in policy at the KDN level,” he said.

Saifuddin said this when met by the media at the National Anti-Drug Agency’s (AADK) Aidilfitri Celebration Award Ceremony for Outstanding Services and Instilling Noble Vales Programme here today.

According to Saifuddin, the US representative was also informed that Malaysia has a very clear strategic plan in dealing with illegal financing activities and money laundering.

“The policies and strategies outlined by us (KDN) are in line with global regulations either at Basel II or Basel III level (Independent statistics of the risk index of money laundering and terrorist financing). They (US) are clear about that and they appreciate the efforts that we (KDN) do,” he said.

He said Nelson also touched on the alleged involvement of organisations, individuals and companies in this country in terrorism financing activities.

“What they present to us is based on the one-sided information they have, which requires some verification process at our level.

“We emphasise that Malaysia’s policy only recognizes sanctions put forward by the United Nations Security Council (UN) and not sanctions by a single country and the US delegation respects our position,” he said.

In the meantime, Malaysia is open on working with the US to combat the issue of terrorist financing and the matter should be comprehensive and should not be a unilateral effort.

“At the same time, Malaysia is a country that upholds the principle of the rule of law, which is to practice the principle of the supremacy of the law and we have clear rules and legislation to manage matters related to the matters (issues) that they (the US) have raised,” he said. – Bernama