Indonesian construction workers crushed to death by concrete retaining wall in Samarahan

KUCHING (May 9): Two Indonesian construction workers died after a concrete retaining wall fell on them at a drain construction site in Samarindah, Kota Samarahan near here this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) identified the deceased as Tadi, 29, and Mustakim, 42.

“The two victims were working on constructing the drain’s retaining wall when the concrete slab of about five feet high fell and crushed them.

“Both were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel,” Bomba said in a statement.

Personnel from Kota Samarahan fire station were dispatched to the site following a distress call at 11.25am, and they were assisted in the rescue operation by other construction workers.

Bomba said excavators at the site were used to lift the concrete slab to enable rescuers to reach the victims.

The bodies were later handed over to police for further action.