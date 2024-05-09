Kuching KM0 proposed new monument unveiled, three potential locations identified

KUCHING (May 9): Kuching’s proposed new KM Zero (KM0) monument has been unveiled tonight by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The proposed new monument resembles two cats standing on their hind legs lifting the KM0 disc.

According to the Royal Institution of Surveyors Sarawak (RISM) Sarawak Branch in a statement, three locations have been identified to become Kuching’s new KM0.

They are near the Old Courthouse, near the Darul Hana Bridge, and near Jalan Gambier.

The institute said it has been working closely with the relevant authorities in identifying and establishing the Kuching KM0.

“Traditionally, the KM0 monument denotes a particular location or origin, usually in the capital city, from which distances are measured.

“One famous marker is the Milliarium Aureum (Golden Milestone) of the Roman Empire, believed to be the literal origin of the maxim ‘all roads lead to Rome’,” it said.

According to RISM Sarawak Branch chairman Sharlene Toh, the establishment of the KM0 Monument will restore a piece of lost history.

“It is also symbolising the integral role of surveyors in surveying and measuring our landscape,” Toh said in her speech at RISM Sarawak 50th Anniversary at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) tonight.

Currently, Kuching’s 0KM is located at the Brooke Memorial near the Old Courthouse.