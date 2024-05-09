LG Electronics announces best total first quarter revenue at US$16.4 bln

KUALA LUMPUR (May 9): LG Electronics Inc has reported its highest first quarter consolidated revenue of US$16.4 billion (RM78.06 billion), while its operating profit was US$1 billion (RM4.74 billion).

A statement from the company said the revenue was impressive given high commodity prices, unpredictable exchange rates, rising interest rates, and delayed demand recovery.

This milestone celebrates the success of sustainable business strategies like subscription services and B2B growth possibilities.

The company’s home appliance sector showed exceptional global leadership, with a remarkable increase in revenue and impressive double-digit operating profit margins.

The sector responsible for EV components is expected to play a crucial role in future growth, and has been steadily expanding, while the TV and business solutions sectors both saw an increase in sales and profits compared to the previous quarter.

LG’s signature AI, energy efficiency, and customer-centric design have strengthened its premium market position, while the company’s vast product selection and flexible pricing evolves with changing customer tastes.

Despite a competitive market, LG’s operational profit has exceeded US750,000 (RM3.56 billion) for the fifth year in a row.

Growth has come from content/service firms and direct-to-consumer sales through the Online Brand Shop (OBS).

The company said profitability has risen due to raw material and logistical cost stabilisation and manufacturing location flexibility.

LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company reported US$6.4 billion (RM30.34 billion) in first-quarter revenue and US$700,000 million (RM3.32 billion) in operating profit.

Revenue increased by 7.2 per cent, breaking the first-quarter record and surpassing the prior year.

An operating profit margin of 10.9 per cent helped the corporation post its second-highest operating earnings with outstanding global competitiveness.

Motor and compressor technologies keep LG’s home appliance business innovative in a mature sector, where LG pioneered product subscription services and ‘Affectionate Intelligence’ appliances.

These inventions effectively identify and address client demands. LG is also expanding its B2B HVAC and built-in solutions businesses to capitalise on growth prospects.

In the first quarter, LG Vehicle component Solutions Company reported revenue of US$2 billion (RM9.48 billion) and operating profit of US$39.14 million (RM185.33 million), up 11.5 per cent from the previous year.

The conversion of pending orders into income is consistent and the company has maintained profitability by investing in foreign production facilities to accommodate expanding orders and OEM requirements.

Despite projections of a slight slowdown in EV demand, the market for high-value-added EV components continues to rise. In response to these market realities, LG is developing a variety of goods, including powertrains, headlights, and infotainment systems.

The corporation is adapting to market changes to preserve revenue growth and profit margins.

LG Home Entertainment Company earned US$99.52 million (RM471.5 million) in the first quarter on revenue of US$2.6 billion (RM12.32 billion), with a revenue rise of 4.2 per cent over last year.

The revival of European television and the success of LG’s 2024 models contributed to this rise. Both traditional product sales and webOS content/service business performance drove the substantial operational profit. Despite rising LCD panel prices, the company remained profitable.

LG expects TV market demand to recover in the second half of the year. LG’s strategy is to capitalise on its industry-leading OLED TV and premium LCD QNED TV products while improving the profitability of its webOS platform business, which is predicted to grow.

The LG Business Solutions Company’s first-quarter sales was US$1.18 billion (RM5.59 billion), up 6.5 per cent from the previous year. The company had US$9.63 million (RM45.66 million) operational profit.

Market reactions to the latest LG gram laptops have been positive. These laptops contain on-device AI and are timed for graduation and enrolment. Commercial display items like electronic whiteboards and LED signage also sold better.

Despite a recovery to positive operating profit from the previous quarter, it fell somewhat from last year with rising component prices and market rivalry to blame.

Industry experts estimate the IT sector to sustain demand levels from last year, with commercial display activity growing somewhat. Advanced IT items like gaming monitors and LED signage are expected to increase in demand.

LG is leading the market with a variety of IT products that fulfil client expectations. These goods have high-quality LEDs, OLED screens, and gaming features. Supporting new businesses like robotics and EV charging is also boosting growth prospects.